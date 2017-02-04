Warning, Mallards Break Loose Early, Drop Rush 5-3

MOLINE, Ill. - Sam Warning produced an early hat trick in just ten minutes and 17 seconds as the host Quad City Mallards (25-18-2) raced to a 5-0 first period lead on the way to a 5-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush (15-23-7) Saturday night.

Chris Francis pounced on a loose puck in the slot to start the Mallard onslaught just one minute and 14 seconds into the game. Warning stretched the lead to 2-0 by tipping in his first at 5:23 of the first period. Nolan LaPorte scored the first of three Mallard goals in three minutes and 39 seconds on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:01. One minute and nine seconds later, Warning struck again from slot to chase Rapid City goaltender Austin Lotz from the game. Warning waited only a further two and a half minutes before completing his hat trick with a close range backhander past relief netminder Adam Morrison at 15:40.

The Rush battled back with three third period goals. Terrence Wallin started the unlikely Rapid City comeback bid by scoring from the side of the net just 36 seconds into the third. The Rush was on the power play when Triston Grant's low shot from the left wing circle cut the Mallard lead to 5-2 at 13:41. Just under three minutes later, a Lindsay Sparks tip-in narrowed the margin to two goals, but the Mallards would protect that advantage the rest of the way- even after the Rush pulled Morrison for an extra attacker with just over two minutes remaining.

The Mallards next play at home next Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Kalamazoo Wings. The first 1,000 fans 13 years of age and older through the doors for that game will receive free Mallards replica jerseys courtesy of KWQC-TV6. The Mallards' match-up with the Wings also brings the return of $2 Dog/$2 Beer Night presented by 97X. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs and beers from iWireless Center concession stands during every Friday Mallards home game. In addition, t he Mallards have once again this season partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during all Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including next Friday night's game- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

About the Quad City Mallards

One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The iWireless Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club. For more information on the Quad City Mallards or for Mallards tickets go to www.myqcmallards.net. Fans can also follow the Mallards via Twitter at twitter.com/myqcmallards and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/qcmallards.

