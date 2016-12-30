Ward Signs Pto With Albany

December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





Albany, NY - Adirondack Thunder forward Brian Ward has signed a PTO with the AHL's Albany Devils.

Ward, 24, is in his first season of professional action and leads the Thunder with 12 goals this season. The St. Lawrence graduate is also atop the ECHL in goals scored by a rookie and has 17 points overall this season. Ward appeared in one AHL game in March 2016 with the Charlotte Checkers.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 30, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.