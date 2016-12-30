Ward Signs Pto With Albany
December 30, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
Albany, NY - Adirondack Thunder forward Brian Ward has signed a PTO with the AHL's Albany Devils.
Ward, 24, is in his first season of professional action and leads the Thunder with 12 goals this season. The St. Lawrence graduate is also atop the ECHL in goals scored by a rookie and has 17 points overall this season. Ward appeared in one AHL game in March 2016 with the Charlotte Checkers.
