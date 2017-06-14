Ward Homers, Sixers Shutout Quakes 2-0

News Release

Rancho Cucamonga, CA- The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino got a first inning homer from Catcher Taylor Ward and a quartet of Sixers' pitchers combined for the club's fifth shutout of the year in a 2-0 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes Tuesday. Starting pitcher Jesus Castillo and relievers Sam Holland, Angels rehabber Cam Bedrosian and Samil De Los Santos combined to allow just five hits, two walks and strike out 14 batters.

Ward drilled a liner out to left off Rancho Cucamonga starter Caleb Ferguson (1-4) with one out in the first inning. Inland Empire scored again in the fifth after the Quakes (33-32) southpaw got two quick outs but then gave up singles to Matt Thaiss and Michael Barash . He then walked Troy Montgomery to load the bags and Connor Justus followed with a RBI bases loaded walk making it 2-0. Montgomery finished the game 3-for-3 with a walk and has four consecutive multi-hit games. Barash had a pair of hits for Inland Empire.

Castillo (3-2) got through five frames allowing two hits with one walk and a season-high seven Ks on 75 pitches. Sam Holland tossed two innings of two-hit ball. Bedrosian, on injury rehab assignment for the Angels gave up a flair single with one out in the eighth and had runners at first and third as an error extended the inning but struck out Cal League All-Star Luke Raley to end the threat. Bedrosian struck out two in the frame and in his career has recorded nine outs at LoanMart Field, eight via the strikeout. Samil De Los Santos walked Will Smith to open the bottom of the ninth but got a pop up and a pair of Ks to end the game and earn his second save. The teams combined to strike out 23 times as the clubs were 0-for-19 with runners in scoring position (IE was 0-for-10). Wards homer was his third of the year and coupled with the Quakes' Yusniel Diaz ' double in the bottom of the first, were the only extra-base hits in the game.

The series concludes Wednesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live at 66ers.com.

