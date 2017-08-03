Walton, Hernandez Homer to Lead Cougars in Series Clinching Win

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. --- Clinching a series to start the road trip, the Kane County Cougars (20-20, 59-48) pulled back to an even record in the second half with a convincing 6-1 victory over the host Cedar Rapids Kernels (57-53, 18-22). Sluggers Adam Walton and Ramon Hernandez homered behind a winning start for southpaw Mack Lemieux (7-4).

The Cougars and Kernels is a preview of the first round playoff matchup, now with the Cougars leading the season series, seven wins to six. In the series overall, the Cougars have now won the last three games.

Facing losing southpaw Tyler Watson (0-1), the Cougars bashed two home runs at the game's outset. In the second frame, the Illinois native Walton belted a solo blast. And in the fourth, Hernandez did the same as the Cougars went up 2-0.

Only giving up a single run, Lemieux was brilliant on the mound. In six innings, Lemieux surrendered just six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

In late offensive support the Cougars posted four total runs in the sixth and seventh innings. After RBI from Stephen Smith and Manny Jefferson in the sixth, Anfernee Grier's triple scored a run in the seventh. Hernandez also came up big with another run-scoring knock as the cougars surpassed 10 hits on the night.

On Friday at 6:35 P.M. CST, the Cougars eye a series sweep at Cedar Rapids. On the mound, right-hander Riley Smith (0-0, 3.86 ERA) takes on Midwest League All-Star, righty Clark Beeker (10-3, 2.31 ERA). The radio pre-game show starts at 6:20 P.M. on AM 1280 WBIG and kccougars.com.

