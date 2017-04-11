Walters Named ECHL Player of the Week

News Release

Toledo, OH - Forward Dane Walters has been named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for the week of April 3-9.

The highlight of the week for Walters was his Walleye record-tying five-goal performance in Saturday's 10-0 win over the Indy Fuel. It was the 32nd time in league history that a player has scored five goals in a game. His six-point effort also tied a Walleye single record, while he finished the game as a plus 6 just one off the record set by Alden Hirschfeld (+7) in Toledo 12-0 win over Gwinnett on February 22, 2015. The 28-year-old also posted a goal and an assist Toledo's 6-1 win at Fort Wayne on April 5.

Walters joins Simon Denis (February 6-12), Jacob MacDonald (December 5-11) and Kyle Bonis (October 10-16) as previous Walleye players to win the league honor. On the season, the native of St. Paul, Minnesota scored 21 goals with 17 assists for a career best 38 points and a plus 28. In his career, Walters has appeared in 150 games in the ECHL with 85 points (44G, 41A) with another 52 games in the AHL with 9 points (3G, 6A).

Prior to turning pro he spent four years (2009-2013) at Western Michigan University where he skated in a total of 144 games with 83 points (39G, 44A). As an assistant captain in 2011-12, Walters helped lead the Broncos to the CCHA Championship. He was named team captain for his senior season in 2012-13 and was awarded CCHA Best Defensive Forward award.

On behalf of Dane Walters, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 33,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

