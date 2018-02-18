Walman, Appleby Lift Devils to 2-1 Shootout Victory

February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - Jake Walman tied the game in the second period and then won it in the third round of a shootout on Sunday as the Binghamton Devils defeated the Rochester Americans, 2-1.

The Americans took the lead 8:50 into the second period after no scoring in the first. Taylor Fedun sent a shot towards the net from the right point and Kyle Criscuolo got the deflection by goaltender Ken Appleby. The goal was Criscuolo's 15th of the year assisted by Criscuolo and Nathan Paetsch for the 1-0 lead.

Binghamton responded courtesy of Jake Walman to tie the game up at one goal apiece at the 10:50 mark of the second. Ben Thomson worked below the goal line and hit Michael Kapla with a pass at the left point. Kapla fed Walman who ripped a one timer by goaltender Linus Ullmark. The goal was Walman's third of the year and first with the Devils to tie the game, 1-1. Binghamton held a 17-15 shot advantage to start the third period in a tie game.

After no scoring in the third period, Appleby stopped an overtime penalty shot by Criscuolo to keep the game going and it eventually moved to a shootout. In the third round of the shootout, Walman beat Ullmark top shelf for the win and the extra point, 2-1.

Appleby stopped 22 in the win while Ullmark denied 29 in the loss.

