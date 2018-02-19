Walleye Weekly

February 19, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 34-14-2-2, 2nd Central Division

Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 13 at Brampton (3-1 Loss)

February 17 at Kalamazoo (6-3 Win)

February 18 at Quad City (4-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 23 vs. Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 24 vs. Atlanta at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 25 vs. Greenville at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, February 19 through Sunday, February 25)

Monday, February 19 - No Practice

Tuesday, February 20 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Wednesday, February 21 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Thursday, February 22 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center

Friday, February 23 - Game vs. Atlanta at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 - Game vs. Atlanta at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, February 25 - Game vs. Greenville at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change. For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com.**

Walleye Notes

Toledo ties a season-high in goals Saturday night: After a loss in Brampton to start the week, Toledo exploded with a six-goal night Saturday in Kalamazoo for a 6-3 road win. The six goals tied the Walleye's season best for goals in a single game. Forward Christian Hilbrich netted two of those goals and he leads Toledo with 19 strikes on the year. The run stopped right there when Toledo was bested Sunday in Quad City 4-3.

Embach the road warrior: Forward Mike Embach has nine points (3G, 6A) in eight games since joining the Walleye. It is more impressive that all of those points have come in the five road games he has played in. He is still looking for his first point at the Huntington Center.

Playing with the lead: The Walleye are an impressive 26-2-1-1 when they have scored first in a game this year. When leading after the opening period they are 20-2-0-1 and are 26-0-1-1 when having the advantage after the second period of play.

Home for a three in three: The Walleye will return home for all three games this weekend which starts by hosting the Atlanta Gladiators for both Friday and Saturday. Toledo crushed Atlanta 5-1 at home on December 16 in the only other meeting. Sunday is the lone meeting of the season between the Walleye and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The two team only play the one time all season long.

Historical weekend ahead: Toledo will celebrate the great hockey history in the glass city by sporting the Toledo Goaldiggers' jerseys on both Friday and Saturday night against Atlanta. On Saturday afternoon the Toledo Hockey Hall-of-Fame Committee will put its third class into the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame. Following the game on Sunday fans can skate with the Walleye on the Huntington Center ice!

Walleye Player of the Week:

Christian Hilbrich (2 goals - 1 assists = 3 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Pat Nagle (1-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .857 save %)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...



ECHL Stories from February 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.