Walleye Weekly

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 33-12-2-2, 1st Central Division

Current Streak: 9 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 6 at Wheeling (5-2 Win)

February 9 vs. Kansas City (2-1 Win)

February 10 vs. Kansas City (5-0 Win)

February 11 vs. Wichita (1-0 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 13 at Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 17 at Kalamazoo at 7:00 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 18 at Quad City at 5:05 p.m. (4:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Notes

Defense fuels Walleye to four win week: Back to back shutouts to finish the week and a total of three goals allowed propelled the Walleye to wins over Wheeling, Kansas City and Wichita. Goaltender Matej Machovsky allowed two goals in two starts while Pat Nagle surrendered just one. Over Toledo's eight-game winning streak they have allowed a total of 10 goals for an average of 1.25 per contest. Only South Carolina (108) has allowed fewer goals than Toledo's 114 on the season.

Crisp with a crispy week: Walleye forward Connor Crisp scored the game-winning goal in Wheeling and also on Saturday night vs. Kansas City. His three-goal night was the first hat trick in his professional career and the third scored by a Walleye player this year.

Standing room only Weekend: Toledo posted sellout crowds in all three games over the weekend pushing the season total to 18 sellouts for the season. Toledo is still averaging above a sellout (7,431) for the season at 7,505 which is second most in the ECHL. Toledo's all-time record for sellouts in a season is 20 set last year.

Penalty filled affair: Once the Walleye put Saturday's game out of reach the penalties started to mount up. Mavericks forward Garret Klotz started a full line brawl with a cross-checking match penalty that led to six players (including goaltenders Matej Machovsky and Mason Macdonald) being ejected from the game. The two teams combined for 125 total minutes in penalties in the contest, the final meeting of the year between the two. Toledo finished with 55 minutes which is the most in a game this season.

Three game week ahead for the Walleye: Toledo will conclude a stretch of four games in five days Tuesday night at Brampton. The Walleye are 4-0-0-0 this year against the Beast. The road travel will continue Saturday night in Kalamazoo and Sunday at Quad City. Toledo is 3-1-0-0 vs. the KWings this year and 2-0-0-0 against the Mallards.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Connor Crisp (5 goals - 0 assists = 5 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Pat Nagle (2-0-0, 0.47 GAA, .959 save %)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.