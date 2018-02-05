Walleye Weekly

February 5, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Overall Record: 29-12-2-2, 1st Central Division

Current Streak: 4 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 3 at Indy (4-2 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 6 at Wheeling at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

February 9 vs. Kansas City at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 10 vs. Kansas City at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

February 11 vs. Wichita at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Notes

Nagle stops Indy for a Walleye win: Goaltender Pat Nagle turned in a stellar performance in Indianapolis on Saturday night, stopping 44 of the 46 shots he faced in a 4-2 win in the only Walleye game of the week. The win marked the 20th of the season for Nagle who leads all ECHL goaltenders. The victory improved the Walleye all-time record to 20-1-1 against the Fuel.

Strong debut: Forward Mike Embach made his Walleye debut count with scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal Saturday night. He also added an assist and collected three minor penalties in the contest.

Busy week ahead for the Walleye: Toledo starts off a four goal week with a Tuesday trip to Wheeling to take on the Nailers. The Walleye have a 2-1-1 record against Wheeling this year. Friday and Saturday the Kansas City Mavericks will be in Toledo to wrap-up the season series. Toledo won the first two meetings but KC came back with wins in the last two matches. The final game of the week sees the Wichita Thunder in Toledo for the only meeting between the two. Toledo played twice in Wichita last year winning both games.

Promotions: Friday night is "I love the 80's night" which features post-game on-ice dance party and a fleece blanket giveaway for the first 1,500 in attendance sponsored by Buckeye Broadband and Cricket Wireless. Sunday the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be the celebrity act at the Huntington Center sponsored by Meijer and Buckeye Broadband.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Christian Hilbrich (1 goal - 1 assist 2 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Pat Nagle (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .957 save %)

