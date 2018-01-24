Walleye Weekly

News Release

Machovsky shutout highlight's week: The Walleye won just one game this weekend at Kansas City when goaltender Matej Machovsky stopped all 24 shots in a 3-0 Friday night win. It was his second shutout of the season. He did take the loss Sunday but currently is the ECHL's best in goals against average at 2.08.

Gibson bats 1.000: Friday night's win featured a three-goal effort from the Walleye all of which featured defenseman Kevin Gibson. He scored the first goal of the night (game-winner) and then assisted on each of the following goals.

Three is the key: Toledo has a record this year of 24-2-2-0 when they score three goals or more in a contest. That goes hand in hand with the defense as the Walleye hold a mark of 21-1-0-0 when they keep teams from reaching three goals.

Power outage: Toledo has struggled recently on the power play with only three goals in its last 38 power play opportunities (7.9%).

East and North and Home: Toledo will stay on the road heading to Reading, Pennsylvania for a Wednesday night tilt against the Royals. Toledo was defeated in Reading 4-3 in overtime on October 26 in the lone meeting of the season. The road swing comes to a close when the Walleye land in Brampton for Friday night. Toledo is 2-0-0 against the Beast this year. Brampton comes to Toledo for the first time on Saturday night before the week concludes with Cincinnati on Sunday. The Walleye have a 3-2-0 series advantage over the Cyclones.

Walleye Player of the Week: Kevin Gibson (1 goal - 2 assists 3 points).

Walleye Goaltender of the Week: Matej Machovsky (1-1-0, 1.50 GAA, .939 save %)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: January 19 at Kansas City (3-0 Win) January 20 at Kansas City (3-1 Loss) January 21 at Kansas City (4-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern): January 24 at Reading at 7:00 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230) January 26 at Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230) January 27 vs. Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) January 28 vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

8 Overall Record: 25-12-2-1, 1st Central Division Current Streak: 2 Losses.

