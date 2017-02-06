Walleye Weekly

February 6, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo Walleye Weekly Release

No. 17: February 6, 2017

Overall Record: 32-11-1-1, 1st Central Division

Current Streak: 3 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

February 1 vs. Reading (3-2 Loss) February 3 vs. Reading (7-5 Loss) February 4 vs. Kalamazoo (5-2 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

February 10 at Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230) February 11 vs. Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) February 12 vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

Walleye Weekly Schedule (All Times Eastern)

(Monday, February 6 through Sunday, February 12)

Monday, February 6 - No Practice Tuesday, February 7 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center Wednesday, February 8 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center Thursday, February 9 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter Friday, February 10 - Game at Brampton at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, February 11 - Game vs. Brampton at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, February 12 - Game vs. Cincinnati at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change.

Walleye Notes

A first for this year: For the first time this year the Toledo Walleye have dropped three consecutive games. After falling in two close contests to the Reading Royals (3-2 Wednesday and 7-5 Friday) it was a five goal flurry for Kalamazoo that sent the Walleye to a 5-2 defeat on Sunday. The last time Toledo dropped three consecutive games in regulation was December 30, 2015 through January 2, 2016. The Walleye did pick up a point in a three game winless streak (February 5 through February 12, 2016) with a 5-4 overtime loss at Brampton in the final game of that stretch.

Another big home showing: Saturday night the Huntington Center was filled beyond capacity with 8,300 in attendance. That brings Toledo's sellout total to 13 this year in 20 home contests. The single season record for standing room crowds in a Walleye season is 18 reached last year. For the season the Walleye are averaging 7,182 per contest, second most in the ECHL.

Penalty Kill on the rise: A silver lining for the past week was that the Walleye penalty kill unit did not surrender a power play goal against over the three games (8 for 8). Since the Walleye finished the Alaska part (December 11) of the long 12 day road trip, Toledo has not allowed a power play goal in back to back games and has a percentage of 88.1% stopping 59 of the last 67 chances against. For the year the Walleye rank 9th in the ECHL with an overall percentage of 84.3%.

Brampton up next: Toledo and Brampton play a home at home starting Friday night in Canada. The Walleye own a record of 5-1-0 vs. the Beast this year and have outscored Brampton 29-16 in the season series. Sunday the Cincinnati Cyclones make their one and only appearance at the Huntington Center. The longtime rivals haven't played each since November 12, a 4-3 overtime win for the Walleye.

Promotions: Saturday night is the Beauty and the Beast night that features a pregame Princess Party and Laurel's Princess Parties is teaming with the Walleye to bring out Belle and Aurora to the game. Sunday following the game against Cincinnati, fans can skate with the Walleye players on the Huntington Center ice!

Walleye Player of the Week:

Alden Hirschfeld (1 goal - 2 assists 3 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jake Paterson (0-2-0, 4.03 GAA, .860 save %)

