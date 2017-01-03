Walleye Weekly

Toledo Walleye Weekly Release No. 12: January 2, 2017

Overall Record: 24-5-0-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 27 vs. Wheeling (4-3 Win) December 28 at Kalamazoo (4-1 Win) December 30 vs. Brampton (2-1 Loss) December 31 at Fort Wayne (3-1 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

January 6 at Wheeling at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230) January 7 vs. Brampton at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) January 8 vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m. (5 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Weekly Schedule (All Times Eastern)

(Monday, January 2 through Sunday, January 8)

Monday, January 2 - No Practice Tuesday, January 3 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center Wednesday, January 4 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center Thursday, January 5 - Practice 10:30 a.m. at Huntington Center Friday, January 6 - Game at Wheeling at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 7 - Game vs. Brampton at 7:15 p.m. Sunday, January 8 - Game vs. Fort Wayne at 5:15 p.m.

**PLEASE NOTE: All times are subject to change**

Walleye Notes

Busy week with three more wins: For the first time this season the Walleye played four games over the span of five days. The week started with a hard fought 4-3 win vs. Wheeling at the Huntington Center. Alden Hirschfeld led the way that night with a two-goal effort. The next day in Kalamazoo, both Tylor and Tyson Spink each scored as Toledo posted a 4-1 win. The lone loss of the week for the Walleye was on Friday night when Brampton held Toledo to just 22 shots in a 2-1 defeat. Jake Paterson was spectacular to finish out the week as he stopped 31 of the 32 Fort Wayne shots he faced in a 3-1 win Saturday night.

Still the best: The Walleye currently have a record for the most wins (24) and points (49) through 30 games of a season in Toledo ECHL history. The 2014-15 Walleye team was 22-5-3 (47 points) through its first 30 games on the way to a 50 win season. The 1991-92 Toledo Storm team had a record of 23-6-1 (47 points) at the same point through that season. Toledo has the best record in the ECHL and is currently six points ahead of the next closest team.

Pack that barn: Two home games this past and two more sellouts posted for the Walleye. The Huntington Center has been full for eight of the first twelve home contests this season (96.4% capacity). Only Colorado (90.5%) has a percentage of capacity that is also in the 90 percentile. Toledo is second to Fort Wayne (7,392) in average attendance at 7,167.

Outstanding glove work: It was quite a December for goaltender Jake Paterson as he started 10 contests with a record of 8-1-1. His goals against average for the month was 2.16 with a save percentage of .923 and he also posted a 3-0 shutout of Quad City on December 3rd. Following the strong month, Paterson now ranks third in the ECHL with 14 wins and he is fifth in the league with a 2.35 GAA.

Three in three weekend ahead: Toledo starts its busy weekend with a Friday night game at Wheeling. The Walleye have not been to Wheeling since a 6-1 win on November 4. Following that game its back to back home games Saturday and Sunday. First up a rematch of last Friday night (2-1 win for the Beast) when Brampton is in the Huntington Center. Sunday the Fort Wayne Komets will visit downtown Toledo. The Walleye are 3-0-0 vs. their western neighbors this year.

Knock them out: Saturday night is Rocky tribute night at the Huntington Center in honor of the 40th anniversary. Toledo will be wearing Rocky inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off following the contest with proceeds going to the Walleye Wishing Well and local charities. The first Sunday home game of the year is also mascot Spike's Birthday Bash. Many of Spike's mascot friends will be on hand to celebrate with a post-game open skate on the Huntington Center Ice to follow the game.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Shane Berschbach (2 goals - 2 assists 4 points) .

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jake Paterson (3-1-0, 1.76 GAA, .940 save %)

