Walleye Weekly

December 27, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo Walleye Weekly Release No. 11: December 26, 2016

Overall Record: 21-4-0-1, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 5 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 23 vs. Kalamazoo (3-2 SOL)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 27 vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) December 28 at Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230) December 30 vs. Brampton at 8:15 p.m. (8:00 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN) December 31 at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

For the latest news on the Toledo Walleye visit www.toledowalleye.com

Walleye Weekly Schedule (All Times Eastern)

(Monday, December 26 through Sunday, January 1, 2017)

Monday, December 26 - No Practice Tuesday, December 27 - Game vs. Wheeling at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, December 28 - Game at Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 29 - No practice Friday, December 30 - BGSU vs. RIT at 5:00 p.m. - Walleye vs. Brampton at 8:15 p.m. Saturday, December 31 - Game at Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, January 1 - No Practice

Walleye Notes

There is a first time for everything: Friday was the first time this season that the Walleye were defeated in a game that went past regulation as Kalamazoo took a 3-2 shootout win at the Huntington Center. Prior to Friday Toledo had been a perfect 7-0 in games that had gone to overtime (4-0) and shootout (3-0).

Record watch: Despite the shootout loss Friday the Walleye currently have a record for the most wins (21) and points (43) through 26 games of a season in Toledo ECHL history. The 2014-15 Walleye team was 19-4-3 (41 points) through its first 26 games on the way to a 50 win season. The 1991-92 Toledo Storm team had a record of 20-5-1 at the same point through that season.

At the top: Forward Tylor Spink continues to not only lead the Walleye in scoring with 29 points but his combined 10 goals and 19 assists is also the most for any first year player in the ECHL. He is a big reason why Toledo continues to be the top scoring team in the ECHL averaging 4.38 goals scored per contest.

Four games on tap this week: Toledo plays four games in five days this week starting with a Tuesday night affair against the Wheeling Nailers in Toledo. The Walleye are 1-1-0 vs. the Nailers this year. Wednesday night Toledo will head to Kalamazoo for a matchup against the Wings before returning home for a game Friday night against Brampton. Toledo is 2-0-0 this year against the Beast. The week concludes with the Walleye making their first trip to Fort Wayne to finish out 2016 on Saturday night. Toledo is 2-0-0 vs. the Komets this season.

Promotions: Tuesday night the first 2,500 fans that enter the Huntington Center will be given an Aquafina scarf! Friday is the Winterfest Downtown Doubleheader as the Bowling Green Falcons skate against RIT at 5:00 p.m. prior to the Walleye taking on Brampton at 8:15 p.m. Walleye combo are available for both games. The flashback Friday night is Homecoming night at the Huntington Center. Following the Walleye game, BCSN will be handing 2017 calendars. For more information visit www.toledowalleye.com.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Dane Walters (1 goal - 0 assists 1 point)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Jake Paterson (0-0-1, 1.87 GAA, .944 save %)

ECHL Stories from December 27, 2016

