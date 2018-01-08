Walleye Weekly #11

News Release

Tough run in the zoo: Despite outshooting the KWings 36-30 in their own barn, the Walleye bested 4-1 Friday night at Kalamazoo in the lone game of the week.

Still shining: Even though Toledo did not get a win on Friday night, forward Erik Bradford kept his point streak alive by scoring the lone Walleye goal. That gives him a point in five straight contests and 85 points (24G, 61A) over his past 85 games played.

Let's get to three please: Toledo has a record of 17-2-2 when they score three goals or more in a game this season. They are also 16-1-1 when they allow three goals or less in a contest.

Four in five after the break: Starting Wednesday night when the Indy Fuel come to Toledo the Walleye will embark on a four-game five-day journey that sees them invade Wheeling and Fort Wayne over the weekend. Toledo is 2-0-0 vs. Indy this season and 2-1-0 against the Friday opponent, the Kalamazoo Wings. The Walleye dropped an overtime game 4-3 at Wheeling in November and have just one point (0-2-1) in games played at Fort Wayne this year.

Walleye Player of the Week: Erik Bradford (1 goal - 0 assists = 1 point).

Walleye Goaltender of the Week: Matej Machovsky (0-1-0, 4.00 GAA, .867 save %).

