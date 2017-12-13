Walleye Wednesday #8

News Release

Saturday night Toledo raced out to a 3-0 lead and defeated the Indy Fuel 3-2 to extend their home winning streak to seven straight contests. It is the first time in Walleye history that Toledo has opened the season with seven straight wins on home ice. The best start for a Toledo team on home ice in the ECHL was the 2002-03 Storm team that won its first 11 straight games at the Sports Arena.

Huntington Center Rocking: Another home game equals yet another standing room only crowd with 7,536 on hand for the Saturday night game. Toledo continues to lead the ECHL with 7,868 per game and is a perfect seven for seven to start this season in sellouts at the Huntington Center.

PK leads the way: Despite allowing a late power play goal to the Indy Fuel on Saturday, the Walleye continue to lead the ECHL on the penalty kill at 90.9% allowing just seven goals in 77 times shorthanded. Toledo had gone seven straight contests without allowing a power play goal prior to Saturday night.

Another week another win for Nagle: Goaltender Pat Nagle collected his 12th win of the year in Saturday's victory over Indy. That leads all ECHL goaltenders (3 better than the next closest goalie) to this point. His career best in victories came in the 2015-16 when he won 28 contests for the Fort Wayne Komets.

Home cooking continues: Toledo continues its four-game run of home contests with the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday morning. Toledo is 1-2-1 against the Komets this season. The Tulsa Oilers will make an appearance at the Huntington Center on Friday followed by the Wheeling Nailers visiting on Saturday. Friday's game is the lone meeting of the season between Toledo and Tulsa while the Walleye are 1-0-1 against Wheeling this year.

Star Wars headlines fun week: The force will be with the Walleye on Saturday night on the annual Star Wars night at the Huntington Center sponsored by A-Gas. Toledo will wear special Chewbacca themed jerseys that night. Wednesday is the second of two school celebration days while Friday night features the first post-game party with the players of the season.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Patrick McCarron (1 goal - 1 assist = 2 points).

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Pat Nagle (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .917 save %).

