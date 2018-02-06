Walleye Swim Away with 6-2 Decision

February 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers closed out their seven-game homestand on Tuesday night, and unfortunately, the Toledo Walleye spoiled the party. Cody Wydo and Garrett Meurs built a 2-1 lead for the Nailers, before a run of five straight goals turned the game the other way, as Toledo was victorious, 6-2.

Both teams scored on the power play in the first period. Toledo got on the board first at the 9:08 mark, when Christian Hilbrich lifted in a wrist shot from the right face-off dot. The Nailers got their tally with 2:17 remaining. Kevin Schulze tapped a pass to Cody Wydo, who rang his right circle shot in off of the left post. The game stayed deadlocked, thanks to a penalty shot save in the final minute, as Adam Morrison denied Erik Bradford.

Wheeling took its first lead of the night at the 7:41 mark of the middle frame. Jeff Taylor broke up a play at the defensive blueline, sending Cam Brown and Garrett Meurs in the other direction on a 2-on-1 break. Brown fed Meurs, who whipped a shot into the right side of the cage. The Walleye answered back with two goals in less than a minute, pulling back on top. The equalizer went to Dylan Sadowy, who tipped in a point shot by Ryan Obuchowski. 46 seconds later, Connor Crisp pounded in the rebound of Mike Embach's initial attempt.

Toledo closed out the contest with three goals in the third period. Mike Embach wired in a slap shot from the top of the left circle, and was followed by Erik Bradford with a one-timer on the power play, then Crisp's second of the night into an empty net for a 6-2 final.

Matej Mahovsky backstopped the win for the Walleye, blocking away 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Adam Morrison took the loss for the Nailers, making 30 saves on 34 shots, before giving way to Will King, who stopped seven of eight shots in relief.

The Nailers will travel to Orlando for three games, where they will face the Solar Bears on Friday at 7:00, Sunday at 9:30 a.m., and Monday at 7:00. Wheeling will then return home for Olympics Night on February 16th at 7:05 against the Fort Wayne Komets. February 17th is Ladies Night at 7:05 against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The next big promotional game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on March 10th. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

