Walleye Roster Moves

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Chris Leone and Goaltender Steve Racine have each agreed to terms with the Walleye. In a separate move, goaltender Andrew Gedert has been released as an emergency backup.

This is the second time that Racine is with the Walleye after being claimed off of waivers on November 29. He did not appear in a game for Toledo and was released on December 6. The former University of Michigan standout appeared in his first two professional games earlier this year with the Atlanta Gladiators (0-2-0, 4.07GAA and .909SVP). In 89 games played for the Wolverines, the 25-year-old went 50-22-7 with a 2.84 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. That included a career-best 20 wins last season for Michigan.

Chris Leone, the younger brother of Walleye forward Michael Leone, has posted four goals and six assists in 16 games while playing as a plus seven for Mississippi in the SPHL. Over the last four years, the Detroit, Michigan native has skated with Adrian College. In 109 games played, the 25-year-old posted 71 points (24G, 47A). Last season Leone was named as a Division III All-American while accruing a career-best 27 points (11G, 16A) in 29 games.

Toledo takes on Wheeling tonight at the Huntington Center, game time at 7:15. The first 2,500 fans will receive a scarf courtesy of Aquafina. Visit www.toledowalleye.com for tickets, or call 419-725-9255.

