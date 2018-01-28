Walleye Edge Beast in OT for Second Straight Game

News Release

TOLEDO, OHIO - Brampton Beast forward Chris Leveille tied the game with less than three minutes remaining in regulation but for the second straight night, the Toledo Walleye were able to find the game-winner in overtime, this time by a score of 3-2 at the Huntington Center in Toledo on Saturday night.

Leveille finished the night with a goal and an assist and captain Brandon Marino collected a pair of helpers while starting goaltender Andrew D'Agostini was sensational in goal, stopping 29 shots.

Toledo struck first with 6:19 to go in the opening period. After several whacks in front of the net, Dylan Sadowy was finally able to sneak one by Beast starting goaltender Andrew D'Agostini for a power play goal at 13:41.

The Walleye continued to lead into the second period until the Beast struck back with a goal of their own. Leveille found a wide-open Vincent Dunn on the doorstep and he slammed home his fifth goal of the season at 6:06.

Just as it appeared as if the Beast and the Walleye would skate into the third period tied at one, Kyle Bonis one-timed home his 13th goal of the season at 19:25 to give the Walleye a 2-1 edge heading into the third.

With time running out in third period, Leveille took control. He walked out of the left wing corner and cut in toward Walleye starter Pat Nagle on the backhand. His first attempt was stopped but his persistence paid off as he was able to locate the rebound and slide it under the left pad of the goaltender to tie the game with 2:59 remaining to force overtime.

Just 1:31 into overtime, Shane Berschbach redirected a Sadowy shot over the glove of D'Agostini to give the Walleye the victory.

NOTES: The Beast finished the game 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. Three Stars: 3) Leveille (BRM) 2) Bonis (TOL) 1) Berschbach. The Beast will now head home for a game tomorrow, Sunday, January 28, as they host the Reading Royals at 2:00PM.

