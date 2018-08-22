Walleye Celebrate 10 Years

TOLEDO, OH - In celebration of a decade of ECHL hockey played in downtown Toledo at the Huntington Center, the Walleye have unveiled a commemorative 10th anniversary logo .

The logo, designed by creative director Dan Royer, crisscrosses the Walleye jersey number one to create the numeral X. The real fish wraps around the X as if he's passing it and looking toward the future.

The Walleye opened their inaugural season on October 16, 2009.

Fast forward to the 2018-19 season and Saturday, October 27 when your Toledo Walleye take on the Fort Wayne Komets in their 10th season home-opener.

Opening Day packages and tickets are on sale now with the remaining season going on sale, Friday, August 24 at 10 a.m. The past nine season-openers have been played to sellout crowds.

Get ready to make some noise with the six thousand 10th Anniversary rally towels waiting on the seats for Opening Night fans! Six thousand fans will also receive Walleye magnet schedules when they walk through the gates.

Don't wait to get tickets for the games you want- 28 of the 36 home games sold out last season.

