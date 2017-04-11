Walleye Announce Playoff Roster

News Release

Toledo, OH- Toledo Walleye have announced the team's 2017 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster. It consists of 22 players, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

Playoff Roster

Forwards (13)

Zach Nastasiuk, Shane Berschbach, Tyson Spink, Alex Globke, J.P. LaFontaine, Carter Sandlak, Charlie O'Connor, Alden Hirschfeld, Tylor Spink, Dane Walters, A.J. Jenks, Kyle Bonis, Evan Rankin

Defensemen (7)

Landon Oslanski, Matthew Caito, Simon Denis, Nolan Zajac, Justin Agosta, Beau Schmitz, Jordan Hill

Goaltenders (2)

Jeff Lerg, Jake Paterson

DIVISION SEMI-FINAL SERIES: EVERY GAME MATTERS

Game 1: Friday, April 14 at 7:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Game 2: Saturday, April 15 at 7:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo Game 3: Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. @ Kalamazoo Game 4: Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. @ Kalamazoo *Game 5: Friday, April 21 at 7:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo (if necessary) *Game 6: Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. @ Kalamazoo (if necessary) *Game 7: Tuesday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo (if necessary)

