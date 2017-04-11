Walleye Announce Playoff Roster

April 11, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye
News Release
Toledo, OH- Toledo Walleye have announced the team's 2017 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster. It consists of 22 players, including 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.
Playoff Roster
Forwards (13)
Zach Nastasiuk, Shane Berschbach, Tyson Spink, Alex Globke, J.P. LaFontaine, Carter Sandlak, Charlie O'Connor, Alden Hirschfeld, Tylor Spink, Dane Walters, A.J. Jenks, Kyle Bonis, Evan Rankin
Defensemen (7)
Landon Oslanski, Matthew Caito, Simon Denis, Nolan Zajac, Justin Agosta, Beau Schmitz, Jordan Hill
Goaltenders (2)
Jeff Lerg, Jake Paterson
DIVISION SEMI-FINAL SERIES: EVERY GAME MATTERS
Game 1: Friday, April 14 at 7:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo - Game 2: Saturday, April 15 at 7:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo Game 3: Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m. @ Kalamazoo Game 4: Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m. @ Kalamazoo *Game 5: Friday, April 21 at 7:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo (if necessary) *Game 6: Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. @ Kalamazoo (if necessary) *Game 7: Tuesday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo (if necessary)
For Walleye postseason, playoff tickets, game times and fanwear, check out our website at toledowalleye.com.
