Walleye Add Two to the Roster

January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Toledo has acquired forward Nathan Moon from the Wichita Thunder in exchange for future considerations. In a separate move, the Walleye have signed forward Daniel Gentzler to a contract.

Moon started this season the Rapid City in which he posted 8 points (2G, 6A) over 12 contests before the Wichita Thunder picked him up. While skating in 19 games for the Thunder, he scored 4 goals with 5 assists. The former 4th round pick of Pittsburg in 2008 has skated in 246 games in the ECHL over his career averaging nearly a point per game with 193 points (62G, 131A). Moon has spent most of his ECHL time with Evansville. The 27-year-old started his professional career in 2011-12 when he appeared in 72 games for Worcester in the AHL with 12 goals and 20 assists.

Gentzler comes to Toledo from Macon in the SPHL where this season in 24 games he has collected 17 points (6G, 11A) and 27 penalty minutes. Last year the 26-year-old appeared in 48 games for the Macon Mayhem with 12 goals, 25 assists and 85 penalty minutes with another seven games with Elmira in which he picked up one assist. Prior to turning professional the native of Manhattan Beach, California spent four years at Colgate University where he played with the Spink twins. In 110 games for the Raiders, he acquired six goals with 15 assists.

Toledo Walleye play at home tonight against Wheeling. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m. in the Huntington Center. For tickets call 419-725-9277 or visit www.toledowalleye.com.

