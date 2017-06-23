Walker\\"s Blast Gives Cards\\" Walk-Off in 13

News Release

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - LF Walker Robbins' made his first professional home run count, as his blast over the left-center field wall in the 13th inning completed the Cardinals' four-run comeback, as Johnson City upended the Bristol Pirates, 6-5, in 13 innings in the season opener on Thursday night.

With the win, the Redbirds open up the season with a victory for the second straight season.

Robbins (1-5, R, HR, RBI, BB, SO) was hitless heading into his at-bat in the 13th frame, but walloped the second pitch of the inning over the fence in left-center to give Johnson City the victory.

Down 5-1 going to the bottom of the sixth, the Cardinals battled back to tie the game and force extra innings. With one out, CF Carlos Talavera (1-4, R, 3B) slapped a triple down the line in right and came across on a wild pitch to pull Johnson City within 5-2.

CF Wadye Ynfante (1-4, R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SO) continued the rally by reaching with a two-out walk and scoring on a RBI double down the right-field line by C Julio Rodriguez (2-6, R, 2B, RBI, SO). 3B Brady Whalen (1-5, 2B, RBI, BB) continued the hit parade by scraping a run-scoring two-bagger off the wall in left, cutting the Cardinals' deficit to 5-4.

Johnson City was finally able to even the tide and force extra innings in the bottom of the ninth. DH Luis Bandes (1-4) reached on a dropped pop up to start the frame and was immediately replaced by pinch-runner Wood Myers (1-1, R). A balk would advance the runner to second before Talavera moved him to third on a sacrifice bunt. Down to their final out, Ynfante cranked a base-hit to center - scoring Myers - and tying the game at five.

1B Carlos Rodriguez (2-5, R, HR, RBI, BB, 2 SO) brought home the Redbirds' first run of the season in the bottom of the second inning by popping a solo home run down the right field line, giving Johnson City a 1-0 lead.

Bristol responded immediately as 1B Jhoan Herrera (1-4, 2 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SO) blasted a solo shot over the left-center field fence in the top of the third to even the game at one.

The Pirates jumped in front in the top of the sixth with a four-run inning. LF Edison Lantigua (2-6, R, 2B, HR, RBI) started the frame by launching a solo home run to right-center, giving Bristol a 2-1 edge. The Bucs added three more runs after loading the bases with two walks and a hit-by-pitch. Bristol was able to scratch across runners thanks to a wild pitch, bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly by SS Luis Perez (1-3, RBI, BB, SO)

Neither starter factored into the decision. RHP Junior Gonzalez (5.0 IP+, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO) surrendered a pair of solo home runs, giving up three runs in five-plus innings of work. His counterpart, LHP Domingo Moreno (5.0 IP, 2 H, R, ER, BB, 2 SO) faired slightly better, issuing just one run on two hits in five frames.

RHP Will Changarotty (1.0 IP, H, SO) earned his first win of the year after hurling a scoreless 13th inning. RHP Argenis Romano (2.0+ IP, 2 H, R, ER, SO) suffered the loss after yielding the walk-off home run.

Julio (2-6, R, 2B, RBI, SO) and Carlos (2-5, R, HR, RBI, BB, 2 SO) paced the Johnson City offense by collecting the team's first two multi-hit games of the season.

LHP Jacob Patterson (1.1 IP, 2 SO) impressed in his professional debut, striking out two of the four batters he faced.

The Cardinals will try to win back-to-back games to start the season, as RHP Angel Rondon (0-0, -.--) is scheduled to take the hill in his United States debut. Bristol is projected to counter with RHP Travis MacGregor (0-0, -.--), Pittsburgh's No. 14 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com

The Cardinals Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:45 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:00 p.m. ET start from TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Friday evening's contests can be heard on NBCSportsTriCities.com, JCCardinals.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

The first 1,000 fans through the gate on Friday night will receive a 2017 magnet schedule courtesy of Ultimate Shine Car Wash.

Season and single-game tickets are still available and can be purchased online at JCCardinals.com or by calling the Cardinals' Ticket Office at (423) 461-4866.

