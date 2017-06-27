Walker, McLaughlin Honored on USL Team of the Week

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH --- Kenney Walker and Jimmy McLaughlin both garnered United Soccer League Team of the Week recognition after leading FC Cincinnati to a 2-0 win over Saint Louis FC.

Walker was instrumental in the midfield, completing 58-of-69 passes, creating three scoring chances and recording eight tackles. Walker has made 11 starts and shares the team lead in assists with two.

McLaughlin had the assist on the insurance goal, collecting a rebound off the foot of Kenney Walker and turning to slip the ball to Danni König. The assist was McLaughlin's first of the year, who now has three points on a goal and an assist. McLaughlin has played in 14 games and made 13 starts for FCC.

FCC hosts Chicago Fire SC Wed. night at 8:00 p.m. with gates opening at 6:30 p.m. The match will be aired live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes as well as streamed on the ESPN app.

