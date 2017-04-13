Walker Does It Again, and Again

News Release

RENO, Nev. - Despite Christian Walker's multi-home run night, the Aces (3-4) succumbed to the Albuquerque Isotopes (5-2) by a score of 9-7 in game two of the series, Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

First-baseman and Arizona Diamondback's No. 30 rated prospect continued his hitting success with the Aces in 2017 after smashing two home runs in his first two at bats, totaling three runs batted in. Walker, who was acquired by Arizona from Cincinnati in late March, has hit safely in six of the seven games played this season. He currently is on a four-game RBI streak and seven-game on-base streak.

"I found a good rhythm at the plate early after having a funky spring," explained Walker after the game. "I'm getting up to the plate with a high level of confidence and am seeing great results. It's the way the game goes sometimes and it's nice to be hot right now."

In the first, Walker put the Aces on the board 2-0 with his first home run of the game, a two-run shot over the left-center billboards off of Isotopes' starter Matt Flemer (1-0). Three innings later, he led off with a solo home run to the second-deepest part of centerfield, tallying his third in two games. Third-baseman Carlos Rivero (2-for-4, RBI, 2 R) added with his 98th home run of his Minor League career, and first of 2017, to put the Aces up 4-1.

Through five innings, Reno starter Anthony Banda (0-1, 7.56) had a 5-1 lead and was only three batters over the minimum with just three allowed Isotopes' hits.

After a one-out walk in the sixth by Banda, right-fielder Noel Cuevas (3-for-5, 2 RBI) restarted the Isotopes' offense with two runs on his second home run of the season. After a groundout, an Isotopes two-out rally broke out with seven straight hits and five more runs to give Albuquerque the 8-5 lead. Banda would inherit two of the runs; reliever Kaleb Fleck (0-1) got the loss after giving up the lead in the rally.

After an Isotopes' unearned run in the eighth, which was initiated by a rare error by infielder Jack Reinheimer, the Aces put the pressure back on, and in the bottom half with two outs, catcher Ronnie Freeman hit his first home run on a 3-2 count to narrow the deficit to 9-7.

The Aces would carry that momentum into the ninth, loading the bases with two outs against Isotopes' closer Matt Carasiti, but fell short after Rivero struck out swinging.

The Aces continue into game three of their first home series tomorrow, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Greater Nevada Field. Right-hander Keyvius Sampson will get the start for the Aces and will take on Albuquerque left-hander Harrison Musgrave.


