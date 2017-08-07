Walk-Off Walk in 10th Pushes Portland Past Baysox

News Release

PORTLAND, Maine - A walk-off walk issued to Deiner Lopez with one out in the bottom of the 10th lifted the Portland Sea Dogs (53-58) to a 5-4 win over the Bowie Baysox (59-54) in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field in Portland.

In the bottom of the 10th, Mike Olt reached on a throwing error charged to Baysox 3B Ryan Mountcastle, advanced to third on a pair of singles and scored the winning run when RHP Scott McGough walked Lopez.

McGough (0.1 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, BB, K) was tagged with the loss for Bowie and falls to 1-2 on the year.

RHP Josh Smith (1.0 IP, H, 2 K) tossed a scoreless 10th to earn the win for Portland and improve to 5-1.

The Baysox had runners at the corners with nobody out in the top of the ninth, but RHP Ty Buttrey got a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to work his way out of the jam.

Bowie also had runners at the corners with two outs in the 10th, but Smith fanned Austin Hays to end the inning.

A pair of runs in the top of the third put the Baysox on the board as Adrian Marin hit a solo shot off of Sea Dogs starter Henry Owens and Aderlin Rodriguez drove in a run later in the frame via an RBI single. The home run was Marin's first of the season.

In the top of the fourth, Ryan Flaherty reached with a one-out single, took second on a walk and scored on Garabez Rosa's RBI single to stretch the Bowie lead to 3-0.

Owens (n/d) gave up three runs on five hits while walking six and fanning seven in five innings of work.

Mike Olt's solo shot off of Baysox starter John Means in the home half of the frame cut the lead to 3-1.

Danny Mars' RBI single in the bottom of the fifth brought Portland within a run at 3-2.

Flaherty singled with two outs in the sixth and scored from first on Hays' RBI double to extend the Baysox lead to 4-2.

The Sea Dogs tied the game at four apiece in the bottom of the sixth with a pair of solo shots from Jeremy Barfield and Josh Tobias.

Means (n/d) allowed the four runs on eight hits to go along with a walk and three strikeouts in 6.0 IP.

Flaherty (4-4, 2 BB, 3 R) and Hays (2-4, 2B, RBI) had multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall's squad, while RHP Ryan Meisinger (3.0 IP, H, 3 BB, 3 K) had a scoreless outing in relief.

The Baysox return home to open a three-game set with the Harrisburg Senators on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium. First pitch of the series opener is set for 7:05 p.m. with RHP Lucas Long (7-4, 2.55) on the mound for Bowie against Harrisburg RHP Austin Voth (2-1, 4.12).

