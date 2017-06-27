Walk Free Night Delivers Brewers Second Win

News Release

HELENA, MT - For the first time this season, the Helena Brewers (2-6) did not issue a walk, as they defeated the Billings Mustangs 4-2 on Monday night at Kindrick Legion Field.

Starter Nelson Hernandez (1-0) recovered after allowing a run in the first, pitching 6.0 strong innings. The 20-year-old righty surrendered two runs on eight hits but did not issue a walk and struck out four in his second outing of the season. He finished his appearance by retiring seven of the final nine batters he faced.

Reliever Dylan File made his professional debut in the sixth, hurling a perfect inning. Jayson Rose came in for the final two innings of the game to record his first professional save. The Brewers 8th round selection only had one base runner reach on an error by the shortstop Nick Roscetti in the eighth.

Trailing 1-0 early on, Helena tied the game in the second inning thanks to a new face in the batting order. Brewers 29th round pick Brent Diaz doubled in his first professional at bat, placing runners on second and third with no outs. Franly Mallen grounded into a 1-2-3 double play that kept a run off the board, but Yerald Martinez delivered an RBI single, his fifth RBI of the season, to drive in Diaz and tie the game 1-1.

After Billings (5-3) retook the lead in the top of the third, Helena responded with a big inning, led once again by Diaz. The home half of the frame started with a single by Dallas Carroll, who extended his hitting streak to six games with the base knock. Carroll advanced to second when third baseman Leandro Santana committed a throwing error on a fielder's choice by Payton Henry. Diaz stepped to the plate and smacked his second double of the night, plating Carroll to tie the game again at 2-2. Diaz finished the night 2-4 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. The Brewers went ahead for good on a two RBI single by Franly Mallen, giving Helena a 4-2 lead.

The Brewers continue their six-game home stand when the Great Falls Voyagers come to Kindrick Legion Field on Tuesday night at 7:05 PM. Helena sends RHP Michael Petersen (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Voyagers RHP Adam Panayotovich (0-0, 1.50). The game can be heard locally on KCAP 95.9 FM/AM 950, TuneIn radio or the MiLB First Pitch App. It's Government Tuesday, where all city, county, state and federal employees receive $4 admission with a valid ID. The offer is good for general admission for up to four family members.

