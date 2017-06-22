Walden, Workman Thrive in 6-3 Loss

News Release

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Lehigh Valley's five-run ninth inning overshadowed the crisp pitching performances of Marcus Walden and Brandon Workman, as the Pawtucket Red Sox fell to the league-leading Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 6-3, on Wednesday night at McCoy Stadium.

The PawSox (34-35) grabbed their first lead in the third inning and carried a 3-1 advantage into the ninth before the IronPigs (48-24) exploded for five runs to complete the three-game sweep and hand Pawtucket its sixth consecutive loss.

Pitching on three days' rest, PawSox starter Marcus Walden leaned on his heavy sinker and dealt six strong innings of one-run ball, collecting six strikeouts against just two walks. Walden, who uncharacteristically allowed a season-high seven runs in his last outing, bounced back and lowered his ERA to 2.93.

Pawtucket reliever Brandon Workman stormed through the seventh and eighth innings, fanning four of the seven batters he faced and throwing 23 of his 31 pitches for strikes. Right-hander Ty Buttrey (L, 0-1) entered for the ninth and ceded five runs (four earned) on three walks and a hit. Chandler Shepherd, in his return from the disabled list, allowed three inherited runners to score but notched the last two outs in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.

Lehigh Valley starter Cesar Ramos yielded three runs on seven hits in six stanzas, and switch-pitcher Pat Venditte (W, 7-0) chipped in with two scoreless innings. Right-hander Pedro Beato (S, 22) finished the victory.

Lehigh Valley climbed on the board in the top of the third when shortstop J.P. Crawford rolled an RBI groundout to second to score left fielder Osmel Aguila from third.

PawSox left fielder Ryan Court then pushed Pawtucket ahead in the home half of the inning when he launched a two-run shot to center field, making it 2-1 and handing Pawtucket its first runs in a span of 25 innings.

Pawtucket shortstop Mike Miller doubled to lead off the fifth, and he scored on another two-bagger from second baseman Heiker Meneses, who was activated from the disabled list Tuesday.

In the ninth, however, Lehigh Valley's surge began when Bryce Brentz dropped a fly ball in right to start the frame. Three walks and a double then tied the game, 3-3, before Crawford laced a bases-clearing double off Shepherd to place the IronPigs in front.

Pawtucket now hits the road and opens a four-game series at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Pawtucket right-hander Kyle Kendrick (2-3, 5.93) is scheduled to oppose RailRiders righty Chance Adams (4-2, 2.43).

