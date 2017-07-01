News Release

Wahoos Frustrate Biscuits Again

Montgomery drops games two and three to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Flo. - The Biscuits (40-38) dropped games two and three to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (44-34) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium by score of 5-4 and 9-4.

Game two was completed beginning in the bottom of the sixth with Wahoos at first and second and one out and the Biscuits leading, 4-2, after it was suspended due to rain on Thursday night. Jordan Harrison (1-3) began the inning by serving up a pinch-hit RBI-single to Nick Senzel to pull Pensacola within a run.

Kyle Winkler then entered the game and after intentionally walking Aristedes Aquino, the right-hander would serve up a two-run go-ahead single to catcher Chad Tromp to give the Wahoos a 5-4 lead, and Pensacola would close things out in the seventh to win another one-run game over the Biscuits for a second-straight night.

In the third game of the series, which followed just over an hour after the completion of game two, Jose Mujica (7-5) toed the rubber for the Biscuits and tried to win for the sixth time in seven starts. And the right-hander got some offensive help from Justin Williams whose RBI-single put the Biscuits up 1-0 early against Pensacola starter Domingo Tapia (3-3).

But the lead would not last long as a Mujica throwing error in the third brought home the tying run, and then a two-run homer to left by former Biscuit Tyler Goeddel put the Wahoos up for good. Pensacola would tack on one more in the third, and then three in the fifth on a three-run blast by Josh VanMeter to make it 7-1.

Mujica lasted just 4.1 innings, tying his second shortest outing of the season, surrendering seven runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts in the defeat. Pensacola would add two more runs in the eighth on a pair of RBI-singles to make it nine unanswered runs before the Biscuits scored three in the ninth.

Montgomery is now just 2-12 at Blue Wahoos Stadium since 2014, but will look to get back on track on Saturday when Greg Harris (3-7) battles Jose Lopez (2-1) at 6:35 PM.

