Wahoo Weekly

News Release

Wahoos Weekly - December 29, 2017 Edition

A Note From Quint Studer

On behalf of all us in Wahoo Land, thank you for another great year and we hope you are just as excited as us for 2018. As we do each year, you will see some adjustments. This past year we added a much-improved videoboard and a full-time season ticket concierge in Nancy Berry. These were just a few enhancements to remain the best in Minor League Baseball in fan experience. Be on the lookout as we will be announcing more upgrades in 2018.

Very similar to how the Major League teams see the Minor Leagues as a place for Reds\' staff and players to develop, the Blue Wahoos feel the same way with our staff. Each year we benefit from a talented group of interns and trainees for universities and colleges. It is exciting to watch their careers evolve. The Wahoos also have proven to be a great foundation for full-time staff members to take their experience to other roles and places. In 2015 and 2016, our Vice Presidents of Sales both have gone on to General Manager roles and we are excited for Ray Sayre\'s new position with the Philadelphia Phillies. While part of us wants all people to stay, including the Reds staff and players, we know that is not the way it works.

We have been informed by the Reds that Pat Kelly will be moving to the Triple-A Louisville Bats as the manager. Don\'t worry, it isn\'t the last we will see of Pat, he will be in Pensacola on January 20 with other Red personal for a special Wahoos Festival. This will give those who wish to see Pat a chance to thank him and wish him the best.

For the first time since 2012, we will have a new chef. Travis Wilson is moving on to be part of a new restaurant in town. We are very excited for Travis and his family. We knew this day would come, yet it still creates mixed emotions. We are so pleased the Wilson family will stay in town.

In addition, we want to thank Maryjane Gardner, Media and Public Relations Manager, for her work these past years with the Wahoos and wish her the very best.

Change is part of baseball, and part of life. As 2017 comes to a close, it has been a year with some great wins, some losses and people we love who have passed on. We do look forward to an exciting 2018 and wish you a blessed holiday season.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos will hold its inaugural Kazoo's New Year's Celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium this year with the support of the City of Pensacola and the Parks and Recreation Department. The family-friendly night will feature the Pelican Drop, fireworks, inflatables, face painting and live music on the field.

The event, which is free to the public, will begin at 5 p.m. The festivities will culminate with fireworks and a Pelican drop in the outfield at 8 p.m. Local bands Rewired and The Unicorn Wranglers will provide live music on the field with a special performance by the Antioch Youth and Adult Choir.

2018 Blue Wahoos Calendars

Attention Season Ticket Holders! 2018 Blue Wahoos Calendars are available at the Bait & Tackle Team Store! Be sure to pick up your special gift when we reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2nd!

Book Your 2018 Group Outing

Enjoy Pensacola's beautiful, award-winning ballpark on Pensacola Bay as a group! Whether you're entertaining your best customers, rewarding employees, hosting a party for a church group, team or club, or just getting together with family and friends, you are in for a special experience ...and we make it easy!

Learn More About Group Outings

Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 850-934-8444 | info@bluewahoos.com | BlueWahoos.com

Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 351 W Cedar Street, Pensacola, FL 32502

