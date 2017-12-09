News Release

Wagner Nets First Goal and Moulson Nabs First Point in 4-2 Setback in Texas

December 9, 2017

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas

Ontario Reign - 2, Texas Stars - 4

1st 2nd 3rd Final

Stars 1 0 3 4

Reign 0 1 1 2

Shots PEN-PIM PP

Stars 33 7-14 2/5

Reign 25 8-16 1/4

Stars: 16-9-0-1

Reign: 9-10-0-1

STORYLINE:

Forward Michael Mersch netted a power-play goal and rookie Austin Wagner buried his first pro goal, but the Ontario Reign fell to the Texas Stars, 4-2, Saturday night at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas.

GAME TIMELINE:

- The Stars lunged to an early lead with a 5-on-3 power-play tally from forward Justin Dowling, beating Reign goalie Jack Campbell through a screen at 2:38.

- In the second period, forward Michael Mersch knocked in a power-play tally, banking a shot off of Stars netminder Landon Bow from below the goal line. Forward and NHL vet Matt Moulson earned his first point in his first game with the Reign with the primary assist. Defenseman Kevin Gravel added the second assist.

- Forward Austin Wagner gave the Reign a 2-1 lead 22 seconds into the third period with his first professional goal in just his third pro game. Forward Mike Amadio grabbed the lone assist.

- The Stars responded with a pair of goals 25 seconds apart to claim a 3-2 lead. Jason Dickinson buried his 12th goal of the season at 6:37 on the power play and Samuel Laberge capitalized on a Reign turnover off the following faceoff.

- Stars forward Jason Dickinson sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 18:23.

The Ontario Reign move on to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The five-game road trip comes to a close on Wednesday, December 13 against San Antonio at 5:30 p.m. PT. Follow along on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign.

