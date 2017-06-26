Voyageurs Cup on the Line Tuesday in Toronto

News Release

TORONTO, Ontario - This Tuesday evening, Canada will crown its national soccer champion, as the Montreal Impact visits Toronto FC in its BMO Field home for the Canadian Championship final second leg, starting at 7:30pm EDT (RDS [pregame show at 7pm], TSN, 98,5fm [pregame show at 7:15pm], TSN Radio 690 [pregame show at 7pm]). As a reminder, the first leg at Stade Saputo, this past Wednesday, finished in a 1-1 draw.

"This is a final and we are facing a good team," said Montreal Impact head coach Mauro Biello. "In the defensive phase, we will need to limit the spaces and be physical. Offensively, it will be important for us to recognize the moments when we can go forward quickly and when to keep the ball, as well as finishing our actions. We expect a tough game for this Canadian Championship final, but our players are ready."

"It's a final, an all or nothing game. We have an opportunity at silverware," continued captain and midfielder Patrice Bernier. "We go to Toronto knowing it will not be easy. We have to score to win the tie. We will need to keep a clear mind; we have created chances against them in the first leg, and I am confident we will be able to create more."

Hunt for 10th Voyageurs Cup carries on

The Bleu-blanc-noir has a chance to hoist a 10th Voyageurs Cup in club history. The Montreal squad would add this piece of silverware to its cupboard in case of a win or of a draw with two goals or more, according to the away goals rule.

Blerim Dzemaili produces from the get-go

The Impact's new Designated Player, Swiss international Blerim Dzemaili, is one to watch since his arrival in North America. The midfielder has taken part to at least a goal in his past four games, a run that saw him score twice and add three assists.

Italian striker Matteo Mancosu, who scored Montreal's goal in the first leg, has a record of two goals and two assists against Toronto FC with the Bleu-blanc-noir.

In 2017, both Patrice Bernier, to begin, and then Hassoun Camara became the first two Impact players to reach the 1,000-minute threshold in the Canadian Championship.

The hosts are on a roll

Toronto FC has comforted its lead atop the MLS standings, on Friday, with a 2-0 win against New England Revolution. American Designated Players Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, both listed on the US national team preliminary roster for the Gold Cup, will remain available for selection by head coach Greg Vanney for this Tuesday night matchup.

