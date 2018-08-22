Voyagers Slam Ogden to Level Series

August 22, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Great Falls Voyagers News Release





Ogden, UT - The Voyagers clubbed three home runs including their first grand slam of the season in a 14-5 victory over the Raptors Tuesday night at Lindquist Field.

Great Falls (29-32, 7-16) improved to 2-3 in the season series with Ogden, and leveled the current series at a win apiece. The Voyagers are now 15-11 against the South Division, and 10-19 on the road. The Raptors (39-23, 13-11) dropped to 22-10 at home, and 16-10 against the North.

Ogden opened the scoring with a run in the 1st. Jeremy Arocho led off the home half with a single to right and later stole second. Dillon Paulson brought Arocho home with a single to center.

The Voyagers took the lead for good with a two-run 3rd. Maiker Feliz led off with a base hit to center. Travis Moniot reached on a grounder to first that resulted in a throwing error with the pitcher falling down attempting to cover at the bag. Feliz scored on the error. Moniot scored the second run as Lenyn Sosa reached with an infield single and a throwing error by the shortstop.

Great Falls made it 6-1 with a Romy Gonzalez grand slam deep to right in the 4th. It was the first grand slam by a Voyager this season. Gunnar Troutwine and Micah Coffey reached on back-to-back singles. Travis Moniot loaded the bases with a two-out walk.

After the Raptors trimmed the lead to 6-3 in the 6th, the Voyagers batted around in the top of the 7th and scored four more runs for a 10-3 lead. Amado Nunez whacked a solo home run deep to left for his third of the season. Alex Destino doubled and scored on a Gunnar Troutwine RBI single. A bases loaded walk of Travis Moniot plated the third run. Romy Gonzalez singled to left for the final tally of the inning.

Great Falls produced another four-run frame in the 9th for good measure. Travis Moniot collected an RBI single and Romy Gonzalez smacked a three-run home run to left-center for his second of the night and seventh of the season.

The Voyagers finished one run and one hit shy of tying season highs. Romy Gonzalez went 4-for-6 with a career high eight RBIs. Gunnar Troutwine posted three hits with one RBI and three runs scored. Maiker Feliz picked up two hits with two runs. Travis Moniot drove in two and scored three times. The two teams combined to hit six homers in the game. Marcus Chiu, James Outman, and Ronny Brito all homered for Ogden. Jeremy Arocho went 3-for-5 with two runs.

Lane Ramsey earned the win in relief. Ramsey (3-2) worked four-and-two-thirds and gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Caleb Sampen took the loss. Sampen (0-2) lasted three innings in his start and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Great Falls continues its seven-game road trip with game three of four at Ogden Wednesday night. First pitch at Lindquist Field is scheduled for 6:30. For 2018 ticketing and promotional information, call 406-452-5311 or visit www.gfvoyagers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 22, 2018

Voyagers Slam Ogden to Level Series - Great Falls Voyagers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.