Volcanoes Win Fourth Straight Versus AquaSox

News Release

Everett, WA -- The Volcanoes won 7 to 6 for their fourth straight win against the AquaSox on Sunday evening. Salem-Keizer entered the series 5.5 games out of first place in the Northwest League South Division but is now just two games back after their recent winning streak.

For the second night in a row, the Volcanoes put up a crooked number in the first inning with a five-spot to start the game. After left fielder Bryce Johnson reached on a fielding error and second baseman Orlando Garcia drew a one-out walk, the red-hot Ryan Kirby unloaded on a fastball, sending it high over the wall in right center for a three-run bomb. Shortstop Manuel Geraldo and catcher John Riley both reached for the Volcanoes and put themselves in scoring position on a double steal to set up back-to-back singles by right fielder Juan Rodriguez and designated hitter Gustavo Cabrera to give the Volcanoes an early 5 to 0 lead.

Much like last night, the Volcanoes quickly surrendered their early lead by allowing the Aqua Sox to score two in the second and three in the third. First baseman Evan White lead the comeback for Everett as his two-run triple capped off the third inning rally to tie the game.

Bryce Johnson almost single-handedly manufactured a run in the fifth for the Volcanoes by drawing a walk, stealing second base, and eventually scoring on an error by second baseman Joseph Rosa, giving the Volcanoes the 6 to 5 lead.

The Volcanoes run in the seventh was almost a mirror image of the one in the fifth. Garcia reached on a fielder's choice after Johnson's leadoff single and would end up scoring on another error by Rosa, which gave the Volcanoes a much-needed insurance run.

While the AquaSox would score one run in the bottom of the 8th, the Volcanoes held on to get the win in this one, thanks in large part to five stellar innings from their bullpen.

The Volcanoes entered this series last in the Northwest League in bullpen ERA, but their relievers have been exceptional in this series, throwing 17.1 innings and giving up just four earned runs. It seems the draft came at the perfect time for the Volcanoes, as the recent Giants' draftees have combined for a 0.89 ERA so far in this series.

Ryan Kirby once again led the offensive charge as his three-run blast in the first set the tone for the Volcanoes on offense. In the first four games of this series, Kirby is 11 for 19 with 3 BBs, 10 RBIs, and four runs.

The Volcanoes will look to complete the sweep of the AquaSox on Monday when right-hander Alejandro De La Rosa will face righty Ryne Inman at 7:05 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium.

