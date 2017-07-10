Volcanoes Ride Offense to Third Straight Win

News Release

Everett, WA -- The Volcanoes would fall behind after jumping out to a 7 to 0 lead but would eventually rally to win 10 to 8 on an idyllic night for baseball at Everett Memorial Stadium on Saturday evening. Since being on the wrong side of a 17 to 2 drubbing on Wednesday, the Volcanoes have rattled off three consecutive victories, scoring a total of 28 runs in the process.

For the third night in a row, center fielder Malique Ziegler jumpstarted the Volcano offense by hitting a rocket high off the short porch in right-center for a leadoff triple in the first. Ziegler scored when right fielder Logan Baldwin sent a shot right back up the middle for a RBI single, giving the Volcanoes an early 1 to 0 lead. Up next was left fielder Bryce Johnson, who sent a hard grounder through the right side of the infield for a RBI single, driving in Baldwin. Third baseman Michael Sexton joined the hit party by yanking a double down the right field line, which scored Johnson. Back-to-back hits by shortstop Manuel Geraldo and third baseman Shane Matheny made the score 5 to 0 as the merry-go-round offense continued. All in all, starting pitcher Andres Torres threw 49 pitches in the inning as the entire Volcanoes order came to the plate.

The Volcano bats proved relentless in the second when the boys from Salem-Keizer racked up four more hits to push their advantage to 7 to 0.

Despite the early deficit, the AquaSox showed resilience in the third. 1st round pick Evan White would put the AquaSox on the board with a two-run homer to center field, making the score 7 to 2. Volcanoes starting pitcher Jose Marte lost his command from there walking the next two batters and then issuing a single on a 3-1 pitch to load the bases. The skipper had seen enough out of Marte and quickly gave the right-hander the hook.

In for Marte was lefty Nicholas Deeg who promptly surrendered a bases clearing triple, drawing the AquaSox ever nearer at 7 to 6. White, who hit a two-run homer earlier in the inning, drove in two more runs on a single to give the AquaSox the 8 to 7 lead.

After a barrage of runs in the first three innings, there was nothing but zeroes on the scoreboard for both teams until the top of the sixth, when Matheny drove in a run on his third hit of the game to knot the score at eight. Geraldo would then take home on a perfectly executed double steal to give the Volcanoes the one run lead.

The Volcanoes would tack on one more to take a 10 to 8 lead, which is where the game would stand. Garrett Cave and Peter Lannoo tossed four scoreless innings of relief to close out the game, giving the Volcanoes their seventh road win in their last eight games.

The Volcanoes racked up 17 hits on the night, which gives them seven straight games of at least eight hits. Six different Volcanoes had multi-hit games tonight, with Matheny, Geraldo, and Sexton getting three hits apiece.

Volcanoes right-hander Julio Benitez will square off against AquaSox lefty Oliver Jaskie at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday evening as Salem-Keizer looks to win their fourth consecutive game against Everett.

