Volcanoes\\" Jerry Howard Receives Prestigious Honor

News Release

The Northwest League of Professional Baseball has announced Jerry Howard as their Award Nominee for the Minor League Baseball's 2017 Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award.

The award is presented to a club or individual employed by a club for outstanding support of and engagement with the United States Armed Forces and veterans, both at the ballpark and in the community. The Award will be presented at the Winter Meetings Banquet in Orlando, Florida on December 10, 2017.

Howard, Senior Marketing Manager and Head of Game Day Operations for the Volcanoes, began his career with the Volcanoes in 2006. In 2008, with the backing of team owner Jerry Walker, Howard spearheaded a new promotional event for the team to coincide with the 4th of July celebration. Under the leadership of Jerry Howard, the Patriotic Tribute was born, and has been a tradition at Volcanoes Stadium ever since.

The Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award was created to honor Lt. Colonel Charles K. Murphy, the former president of the Florida State League. Lt. Colonel Murphy sadly passed away in 2015.Howard, himself a former United States Air Force Airman 1st Class, served much of his military career on President Lyndon B. Johnson's ranch in Texas. "Every year, the Patriotic Tribute is a chance for the community to share in what it means to Thank, Honor and Salute those who have served" said, Howard. "It's actually My Honor to be associated with these fine men and women of the Armed Forces," he concluded. The 2017 Patriotic Tribute was titled "Oregon's Fallen Warriors, We Will Not Let Them Be Forgotten."

It was a truly moving ceremony that honored 13 Warriors who have fallen. Fallen Warriors were honored from the Vietnam War, all the way to present day. Jerry began work on the 2018 Patriotic Tribute on July 5th 2017, and is proud to announce that the theme for the 2018 Patriotic Tribute is "Women in the Armed Forces - Past and Present."

He is very excited, and ready to continue his exemplary work with veterans in the ballpark, and in the community.Volcanoes' owner Jerry Walker commented, "Jerry Howard has Thanked, Honored and Saluted nearly 1,000 veterans over the years at Volcanoes Stadium. He's received commendation letters, certificates, medals, and plaques from every branch of the military service. Jerry is now justly receiving the recognition of his peers - no one is more deserving!"

