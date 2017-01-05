Vladar Returned, Patterson Traded

January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





Vladar Returned, Patterson Traded Two Moves Adjust Atlanta's Goaltending Situation Ahead of Busy Homestand DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced Thursday that the Boston Bruins have reassigned goaltender Dan Vladar to Atlanta from the Providence Bruins of the AHL. Vladar has spent the last month on loan competing at the Under-20 World Junior Championships in Canada. In addition, the Gladiators have traded goalie Kent Patterson to the Wheeling Nailers for financial considerations. Vladar makes his third trip to the Gladiators this season where he has managed a 1-1-0-1 record, 2.93 goals-against average, and .907 save percentage. The 19-year-old rookie returns to Atlanta from the WJC after representing his native Czech Republic with the U20 National Team. The 6-foot-5, 187-pound netminder earned a record of 0-1-1 with a goals-against average of 3.97 while making 43 saves in two contests.

The Atlanta Gladiators 14th season continues at the Infinite Energy Arena TONIGHT against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:05 PM.

