Vipers Get Season\\"s First Win at Home

News Release

Hidalgo, Texas, - The NBA G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, affiliate of the Houston Rockets, captured their first home win of the season, defeating Northern Arizona Suns 128-127.

Alec Peters lead both teams in scoring with 34 points. Suns' Anthony Bennet had a double-double with 14 rebounds and 12 points. Isaiah Hartenstein collected a double-double for the Vipers as well with 12 rebounds and 11 points. Briante Weber lead the home team in points with 25.

Both teams started the opening quarter with high-scoring offenses. Danuel House set the tempo for the Vipers. House went 4-5 from the field and totaled 11 points in the first quarter. Northern Arizona had nine three-pointers in the first quarter. After 14 lead changes, the Vipers held a 39-37 lead after the first.

Rio Grande Valley was able to maintain their lead throughout the second quarter. Troy Williams added eight points to the Vipers' total. Alec Peters added 10 points for the Suns. The first half ended 67-64 with the Vipers on top.

Northern Arizona was able to steal the lead from Rio Grande Valley late in the third quarter. Alec Peters scored a three-pointer with 33 seconds left in the quarter to give the Suns the lead 92-93 lead.

The game would see five lead changes in the final quarter of the game. With 54 seconds left in the game, Northern Arizona's Josh Gray scored two free throws to cut the Vipers' lead to one point. Derrick Jones Jr. would then get fouled with 15 seconds left in the clock. Jones Jr. scored both of his shots to give the Suns momentarily the lead. With six seconds left in the game, Briante Weber's driving layup sealed the win for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Rio Grande Vipers hit the road to face Sioux Falls Skyforce in back-to-back games starting Friday, November 17

