Vipers Fall at Home against Austin Spurs

News Release

Hidalgo Texas, November 8, 2017 - The NBA G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, affiliate of the Houston Rockets, could not come out with the home win against the Austin Spurs . The Vipers lost by a score of 104-111

Austin's Olivier Hanlan led both teams in scoring with 28 points. Jeff Ledbetter added another 26 points for the Austin Spurs and went 8-9 from beyond the three-point line. Troy Williams led Rio Grande Valley in scoring with 20 points.

The Austin Spurs came out with great offensive rhythm. Jeff Ledbetter, coming off the bench, scored 11 points in the opening quarter and was perfect from beyond the arc. The Spurs started distancing themselves from the Vipers and finished the first quarter on top, 20-33.

The second quarter was much more even. Ledbetter kept the hot hand for the Spurs. He went 3-3 from the three-point line for a second consecutive quarter. Briante Weber scored six points in the second quarter to bring his total to 14 points at the half. The RGV Vipers trailed 52-64 at the half.

The Vipers started cutting away into the away team's lead in the third quarter. Troy Williams settled into the game and scored 10 points in the third. Rio Grande Valley's defense stepped up and limited Austin to 15 points in the quarter. The Vipers trailed by single digits, 75-79, entering the final quarter of the game.

The Vipers cut down the lead to one point towards the dying minutes of the game but were not able to steal the lead from Austin. Olivier Hanlam stepped up for the Spurs in the fourth quarter to protect their lead. Hanlam scored 13 points in the final quarter, going 9-9 from the free throw line.

The Rio Grande Vipers will hit the road and travel to face Memphis Hustle on Friday, November 10. The Vipers then return at home to face Northern Arizona Suns on Tuesday, November 14.

