VIP Field Access TIckets for Condorstown Outdoor Classic Now
December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - A limited number of VIP Field Access Tickets for the Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic presented by Mission Bank are now available for purchase. There is a very limited supply of VIP Field Access Tickets available, so act now. To download the flyer, click here.
Bakersfield hosts Ontario on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. outdoors on the campus of Bakersfield College at Memorial Stadium.
VIP FIELD ACCESS TICKETS Includes a (P1) reserved level ticket to the Outdoor Classic on Jan. 7 and the NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game featuring Wayne Gretzky and Luc Robitaille on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m.Field access to VIP staging area at the end of the rink and the closest spot to the actionComplimentary food and beverage (beer included!) in the VIP areaParking pass (1 permit per 2 VIP)Come and go from your seats to the VIP area throughout the gamesFans who have already purchase a P1 ticket and wish to upgrade to VIP may do so by calling the Condors at 324-PUCK (7825); only P1 tickets are eligible for upgrade
www.BakersfieldCondors.com
