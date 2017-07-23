Vinson, Bees Dominate Dragons

News Release

(Dayton, OH) - Andrew Vinson tossed five shutout innings, leading the Burlington Bees (44-54) to a 8-2 win over the Dayton Dragons (51-48) on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field.

The Bees offense went to work in the third inning. Stephen Kerr started the frame by ripping a double down the left field line. Juan Moreno then reached on a bunt single, placing runners at the corners. Derek Jenkins then gave the Bees the lead, lining a single to right-center, scoring Kerr, putting the Bees on top 1-0. Juan Moreno then came home to score on a wild pitch, extending the lead to 2-0. Julian Leon opened the fourth inning with a double to right-center. After back-to-back outs, Zane Gurwitz lined a single to right, scoring Leon, pushing the Bees' lead to 3-0. After a Stephen Kerr single, Juan Moreno chopped a single to left, scoring Gurwitz, extending the lead to 4-0. With the bases loaded, Jonah Todd capped off the inning with a bases clearing double, making it a 7-0 lead for the Bees.

Burlington added one more run in the seventh inning. With two outs, John Schuknecht singled to right field and then came home to score on a Richie Fecteau double, upping the Bees' advantage to 8-0.

Dayton got their bats going in the ninth inning. After a strikeout of Jose Siri, Shane Mardirosian singled and then moved to second on a walk issued to Taylor Trammell. Bruce Yari gave the Dragons their first run of the game with a single to right field. A wild pitch then scored Trammell, cutting the Bees lead to 8-2. Bees' releiver Jackson Zarubin came on to get the final out as the Bees took game one of the series, 8-2.

Bees' starter Andrew Vinson (7-8) earned the win while Wennington Romero (3-8) was charged with the loss. The Bees and the Dragons will continue the series on sunday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. CDT. Justin Kelly will make the start for the Bees against Tony Santillan at Fifth Third Bank Field. All Bees' games can be heard on Fox Sports 104.5 and 1360 as well as online at gobees.com and foxsportsiowa.com and on the TuneIn Radio mobile app by searching Burlington Bees.

NOTES: Six of the Bees' eight runs were scored with two outs. The Bees have 25 hits in their last two games combined, scoring a total of 15 runs. Andrew Vinson has not allowed a run in back-to-back starts and now leads the team in wins with seven.

