Vincent Bezecourt Named to 2017 USL All-League Second Team

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. - Midfielder Vincent Bezecourt, promoted mid-way through the 2017 season to the MLS roster, has been named to the USL All-League Second team, which was announced by the league office today.

Bezecourt appeared in 24 matches for the USL side, starting in 23 of them. Throughout, he accumulated 11 assists, good for second in the league, while making 66 key passes.

NYRB II finished tied for the second in the league with 64 goals scored total.

In 2016, Bezecourt totaled eight goals and five assists in 1,169 minutes.

2017 USL All-League Second Team

GK - Earl Edwards Jr., Orlando City B: Edwards finished seventh in the USL with 80 saves in the regular season, and his 75.2 save percentage was the highest among the top 10 in saves in the league.

D - Ryan Felix, Rochester Rhinos: Felix tied for the Rhinos' team-high with 70 interceptions and recorded an 80 percent success rate winning 48 tackles, as the Rhinos conceded the fewest goals in the Eastern Conference.

D - James Kiffe, Sacramento Republic FC: Kiffe played every minute of the regular season for Republic FC and was a strong two-way performer with a team-high 61 key passes and 64 interceptions.

D - Taylor Mueller, Charleston Battery: Mueller put in another strong year for the Battery, finishing second in the USL with 163 clearances while also recording 59 interceptions and 27 blocked shots.

D - Jimmy Ockford, Reno 1868 FC: Ockford led 1868 FC with 2,669 minutes and finished third in the USL with 159 clearances while recording 70 interceptions. The center back also scored four goals when called into attack on set pieces.

M - Vincent Bezecourt, New York Red Bulls II: Bezecourt picked up where he left off for the

2016 USL Cup champion, finishing tied for second in the league with 11 assists while adding six goals and 66 key passes.

M - Billy Forbes, San Antonio FC: Forbes had a dynamic season for SAFC, leading the team with 10 goals while leading the USL with 71 completed dribbles and notching 37 key passes from open play.

M - Justin Portillo, Charleston Battery: Portillo played every minute of the regular season and completed 1,415 passes, good for third in the USL, while recording six goals, six assists and 60 key passes.

F - Juan Pablo Caffa, Tulsa Roughnecks FC: The Argentinean playmaker led the Roughnecks to their first postseason appearance in his first season at the club, as he recorded nine goals, eight assists and 66 key passes.

F - Corey Hertzog, Pittsburgh Riverhounds: Hertzog earned a second consecutive Second Team selection after another sterling year for the Riverhounds - which saw him record 14 goals and 49 key passes.

F - Romario Williams, Charleston Battery: Williams surpassed his strong 2016 display for the Battery with 15 goals in 22 games at a rate of a goal every 114.3 minutes while on loan from Atlanta United FC.

