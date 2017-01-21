Video: Ontario Reign Game Preview vs. San Jose Barracuda

January 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





What: The Ontario Reign and San Jose Barracuda collide tonight at 6:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign are 2-1-1-0 against the Barracuda this season and tonight is the fifth of eight meetings between the clubs. With a win tonight and a Tucson loss, the Reign will find themselves back in first place of the Pacific Division. San Jose currently sits in third place and looks to leap over the Reign in the standings with a win tonight.

Watch: https://youtu.be/wgPtXqyXoq8

