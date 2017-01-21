Video: Ontario Reign Game Preview vs. San Jose Barracuda
January 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
What: The Ontario Reign and San Jose Barracuda collide tonight at 6:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign are 2-1-1-0 against the Barracuda this season and tonight is the fifth of eight meetings between the clubs. With a win tonight and a Tucson loss, the Reign will find themselves back in first place of the Pacific Division. San Jose currently sits in third place and looks to leap over the Reign in the standings with a win tonight.
Watch: https://youtu.be/wgPtXqyXoq8
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2017
- Reign Add Defenseman Alexx Privitera - Ontario Reign
- Forward Michael Latta Heads to Chicago; Kings Acquire Cam Schilling - Ontario Reign
- Winnipeg JetsResults of Winnipeg Jets Food Drive - Manitoba Moose
- Minnesota Recalls Forward Kurtis Gabriel from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Video: Ontario Reign Game Preview vs. San Jose Barracuda - Ontario Reign
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Puljujarvi Extends Point Streak in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Kevin Lynch to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Fans Toss Teddy's Tonight vs. Bakersfield at 7:30 - Stockton Heat
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign and Barracuda Cross Paths on Fire - Ontario Reign
- Radel Fazleev and Reece Willcox Reassigned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sabres Recall Nelson, Amerks Reassign Kasdorf to Elmira - Rochester Americans
- Jankowski's Hat Trick Powers Heat Past the Condors - Stockton Heat
- Turnabout Fair Play as Monsters Blank Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Moose Blank Rampage 2-0 - San Antonio Rampage
- The Moose Shutout the Rampage - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Drop Heartbreaker in Providence - Rochester Americans
- Crunch Defeated by Senators, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Not Sick of Winning Yet, Fend off Wolves 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Nieves Tallies Two, But Pack Lose 7-4 To Marlies - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Star Defeat Wild 3-2 in OT - Iowa Wild
- Ebert's Two Goals Lead Stars to 3-2 Overtime Win in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Kearns Scores Twice as Bridgeport Earns Second Straight 5-3 Road Win - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Monsters, Thiessen Shut Down IceHogs, 2-0 - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.