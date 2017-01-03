Veteran Goalie Pitton Returns from AHL

January 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO -The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, announce today that experienced netminder Bryan Pitton is returning from his stint with the St. John's IceCaps.

Pitton, a 28-year-old local product, did not appear a game during this call up. He did serve as the backup to IceCaps starting goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

In nine appearances in the crease for the Beast, Pitton has accumulated a 2-4-2 record, a 0.836 save percentage and a 5.00 GAA. He is expected to rejoin the team in time for their trio of games this upcoming weekend.

As a result of this transaction, goaltender Brandon Billie has been released from his contract. He served as Andrew D'Agostini's backup for last three games of the club's seven game road trip.

The Beast will host the Kalamazoo Wings on Friday, January 6th at 7:15 p.m. and Sunday, January 8th at 2 p.m. Sandwiched between these two Kalamazoo encounters is a Saturday night road bout against the league-leading Toledo Walleye that starts at 7:15 p.m.

