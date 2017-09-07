Veteran Forward Vladimir Nikiforov Signs with Oilers

News Release

29-year-old winger comes to Tulsa for ninth pro season after playing part of 2016-17 with Alaska Aces.

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, and Head Coach Rob Murray announced Thursday the signing of veteran forward Vladimir Nikiforov for the 2017-18 season.

Nikiforov, 29, brings a wealth of experience to the Oilers roster. The winger from Hauppauge, NY enters his tenth pro season in 2017-18 and Tulsa is his seventh ECHL team. Nikiforov finished last season with MAC Budapest in the Erste Liga, composed of teams based in Hugary, Romania and Austria. He totaled 18 points (7g, 11a) in 18 regular season and playoff games. Prior to heading overseas, Nikiforov appeared in 14 games for the Alaska Aces and recorded four points (2g, 2a).

The 5'8, 173 lbs. forward has also played for Quad City, Florida, Bakersfield, Reading and Utah during his ECHL career. In 214 games, Nikiforov has 132 career ECHL points (43g, 89a). He also compiled 96 points (35g, 61a) in 114 Central Hockey League games for Bloomington and Quad City.

Nikiforov spent the 2012-13 season in Russia's Supreme Hockey League (VHL), where he put up 16 points (10g, 6a) in 45 games. In 2014-15, he split time with Blue Devils Weiden in Germany, Orlik Opole in Poland and Coventry Blaze in England.

Prior to turning pro, Nikiforov played three seasons of juniors in the Ontario Hockey League, where he recorded 173 points (63g, 110a) in 179 games with the Barrie Colts and Sarnia Sting.

