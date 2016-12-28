Veteran Forward Lukacevic Joins Mallards

December 28, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards News Release





MOLINE, Ill. - The Quad City Mallards have signed forward Ned Lukacevic to a standard player contract, the Mallards announced today.

Lukacevic, 30, started the season in Poland with GKS Katowice, for whom he scored six times and added four assists for ten points in ten games.

The 6' 0", 210-pound Lukacevic, who was born in what was then Yugoslavia but grew up in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, has spent most of the last five seasons overseas. He played in the United Kingdom for three years from 2013 through last season with the Fife Flyers, Coventry Blaze and Edinburgh Capitals. Last year he scored 11 goals and collected 19 assists to total 30 points in 38 games while splitting the campaign between Coventry and Edinburgh.

Lukacevic's professional travels have taken him to further European stops with HC Banska Bystrica in Slovakia, Eispiraten Crimmitschau in Germany and IF Sundsvall Hockey in Sweden and as far afield as Japan with the Tohoku Free Blades of the Asia League. In all, he has played for 15 teams in eight leagues in seven countries on three continents over 11 years.

Lukacevic last played in North America when he skated in a total of ten ECHL games in 2013-14- nine with the Reading Royals and one with the Bakersfield Condors. He last played a full season on these shores in 2010-11. Lukacevic spent the majority of that campaign in the American Hockey League with the San Antonio Rampage while also seeing time in the ECHL with the Las Vegas Wranglers, with whom he would also begin the following season. Mallard captain Chris Francis was among Lukacevic's Wrangler teammates.

Lukacevic has played a total of 112 career AHL games with the Rampage as well as the Manchester Monarchs, Providence Bruins and Texas Stars.

Lukacevic enjoyed his most productive professional season in 2009-10 when he scored 25 goals and notched 38 assists for 65 points in 61 ECHL games with Las Vegas while also taking time out for ten AHL games with Providence and Texas.

Lukacevic, who was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the fourth round of the 2004 National Hockey League Entry Draft with the one hundred tenth overall choice, got his first taste of pro hockey when he joined Manchester for seven games during the 2006 AHL Calder Cup playoffs. During his first full season- 2006-07- he hit the ice for both Manchester and Reading.

Lukacevic turned pro after four seasons in the major junior Western Hockey League. He suited up for the Spokane Chiefs for three years before finishing his junior career with the Swift Current Broncos.

The Mallards return to action on home ice tonight at 6:35 p.m. against the Indy Fuel. This evening is also Report Card Night. Any child or parent who presents a report card with an "A" or other exemplary grade at the iWireless Center box office will receive one free ticket to tonight's game for that child. The report card night offer is open to students in grades K through 8.

Single game tickets for all Mallards regular season home games- including tonight's game- are on sale now at the iWireless Center box office, Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster charge-by-phone toll free at 1-800-745-3000 . The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

