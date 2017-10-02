Veteran Dicasmirro Inked by Thunder

News Release

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of veteran forward Nate Dicasmirro.

"I'm looking forward to return to North America and to play for the Thunder," said Dicasmirro. "I've heard great things about the city of Wichita, the fans and the Thunder organization. With all the players we have signed, it looks like we should a good team and we plan to have a great season and get the Thunder back into the playoffs."

Dicasmirro, 38, returns to the states for the first time since 2007-08. A native of Atikokan, Ontario, the 5-foot-10, 196-pound forward spent the first six years of his career in the American Hockey League with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Toronto Roadrunners, Edmonton Road Runners, Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins, San Antonio Rampage and the Syracuse Crunch.

In 2008-09 he headed overseas to Italy, playing for HC Bolzano. He has an extensive resume, playing in the EBEL, EIHL to name a few. Dicasmirro has logged 741 games during his 15-year career, netting 435 points (141g, 294a). He has also appeared in 39 games in International play for Team Italy, collecting 10 points (3g, 7a). He was part of two championship teams, one in the EIHL in 2013-14 with the Sheffield Steelers and this past season with HDD Jesenice in the Slovenian league.

"Nate is a veteran that has played all over the world successfully," stated Head Coach Malcolm Cameron. "We know his experience and professionalism will be a benefit to the young players on our roster in teaching them how to be good pros each and every day. Nate will serve as a player-assistant coach working with the forwards this season."

Prior to turning pro, Dicasmirro played four years at St. Cloud State University and served as an alternate captain during his senior campaign. He recorded 136 points (51g, 85a) in 167 contests and helped St. Cloud State to the WCHA title. He was named to the WCHA Second All-Star Team in 2001-02.

The 26th season of Thunder hockey kicks off on Friday, October 13th against the Indy Fuel.

