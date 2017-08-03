Vermont defeats Connecticut

News Release

BURLINGTON, VT- The Vermont Lake Monsters broke open a scoreless game in the fifth with a pair of runs, and rode five hits in the eighth to pull away and preserve their hold on first place with a 6-2 win over Connecticut at Centennial Field Thursday night.

It was a frustrating night for the Tigers, who went 2-for-17 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 in all as they fell a game-and-a-half off the pace in the Stedler Division.

Connecticut scored in the sixth after Joey Morgan, who had doubled to open the inning, scored on a Kevin Merrell error. They added a second run an inning later as Colby Bortles doubled and Reynaldo Rivera singled to make it 6-2.

Bortles had two doubles to lead the offense, while Luke Burch a pair of hits for the Tigers, who fell to 20-20 with the setback. Brad Bass pitched three one-hit, scoreless innings but the bullpen struggled.

The teams will play the rubber match of their series in Burlington Friday night at 7:05. The game can be heard on 1310 WICH and online at www.cttigers.com.

