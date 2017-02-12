Verhaeghe Scores Two, Halak Sets Record in 5-4 Win

February 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn.- Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Jaroslav Halak set a franchise record with his 10th straight victory as the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (30-16-1-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, topped the Hershey Bears (25-14-8-3) for the second time this season, 5-4, at Webster Bank Arena on Sunday.

Bracken Kearns (one goal, one assist), Tanner Fritz (one goal, one assist) and Ryan Pulock (three assists) also recorded a multi-point effort, helping the Sound Tigers win their fourth consecutive game. In addition, Bridgeport logged a season-best 50 shots, just three off the franchise record for shots in regulation. The Sound Tigers launched 53 shots against Hartford on Oct. 29, 2005.

Bridgeport struck first for the 25th time this season when Ben Holmstrom beat goaltender Vitek Vanecek at 6:15 of the opening period. Michael Dal Colle set up the attack from the left boards before making a pass across to Holmstrom in the right circle. The captain proceeded to rip a snap shot past Vanecek's;

