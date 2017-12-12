Vegas Returns Lagace to Wolves

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Sunday that goaltender Max Lagace has been returned on loan by the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old made his National Hockey League debut on Oct. 30 against the New York Islanders and went on to backstop Vegas in 13 more contests. In that span, Lagace collected 6-6-1 record, 3.79 goals-against average and .872 save percentage.

Lagace began the 2017-18 campaign with the Wolves and appeared in four games that resulted in a 2-2-0 record. He owns a 3.24 goals-against average and .888 save percentage.

Prior to signing with the Golden Knights over the summer, Lagace spent three seasons with the Dallas Stars organization. There, he appeared in 69 American Hockey League games with the Texas Stars and registered a 3.19 goals-against average with a .901 save percentage and a 29-22-6 record.

The Quebec native will be available when the Wolves face the Rockford IceHogs in Illinois Lottery Cup action on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at BMO Harris Bank Center. Game time is 7 p.m. and the contest will stream on AHLLive.com . For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com .

- WOLVES -

