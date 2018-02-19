Vegas Recalls Two; Kolesar Rejoins Wolves

February 19, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Monday that forwards Tomas Hyka and Stefan Matteau have been recalled from loan by the Vegas Golden Knights. In addition, the club has recalled forward Keegan Kolesar from loan to the ECHL's Quad City Mallards.

This marks the 23-year-old Matteau's second recall of the season. When he was recalled from loan on Nov. 27, Matteau appeared in five games for the Golden Knights and collected one assist.

With the Wolves this season, Matteau has skated in 42 games and accrued 17 points (11G, 6A). On Feb. 2, Matteau netted three goals for his first professional hat trick.

This recall is also the second of the season Hyka. However, when the 24-year-old Czech Republic native was recalled from loan on Dec. 18, he was returned to the Wolves the following day and did not see NHL game action.

Through 35 games with Chicago, Hyka is tied with center Brandon Pirri for third in team scoring with 34 points (13G, 21A). Hyka has missed 16 games this season due to injury. The three games he appeared in last weekend were his first since Feb. 26.

Kolesar returns to Chicago for the first time since being loaned to the Mallards on Jan. 17. The 21-year-old skated in four games in October for Quad City. Through 20 collective games with the Mallards, Kolesar owns 16 points (9G, 7A), which ranks in 11th in team scoring.

The Winnipeg native has appeared in 19 games with the Wolves in 2017-18 and owns one assist - his first pro point that he collected on Nov. 19. The rookie forward made his professional debut with the Wolves on Oct. 6 against the Texas Stars.

The Wolves embark on a three-game road trip that begins Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Van Andel Arena against the Grand Rapids Griffins. Chicago then travels to Winnipeg for a set of games with the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25. The Grand Rapids game is set for 6 p.m. while both Manitoba contests are 2 p.m. starts. All three will stream on AHLLive.com.

